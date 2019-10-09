|
|
Peter Thomas Vowels
Hanson, KY - Peter Thomas Vowels, 73, of Hanson, KY passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Peter was born in Brooklyn, NY July 27, 1946. He graduated St. Vincent Academy in 1964. He was preceded in death by his mother Josephine and father Joseph.
Peter is survived by his wife, Lori Ann Vowels; his children, Peter Thomas Vowels II "Petie" of Morganfield, KY, Jarrod Vowels and Maria Head of Louisville, KY; his sister, Margaret Ann "Marty" Vowels of Louisville, KY; his grandchildren, Bradley, Ashley, Kennedy, Rachel, Cole, Jackson, Gracie, Hudson, and Lanie; and his great granddaughter, Saraiya. He is also survived by his caregiver Kreene Jones. He will be greatly missed by his beloved dog Buffy Jo.
Peter's generosity, kindness, and love for helping others is carried on through the bequeathal of his body for research to the University of Louisville. A celebration in his honor will be given at his home for close friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Peter's honor to the following organizations: Kentucky Organ Donor Association (www.donatelifeky.org/give-back), The (), and Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (ww.trfinc.org).
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019