Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Phyllis Ann Powell

Phyllis Ann Powell Obituary
Phyllis Ann Powell

Spottsville, Kentucky - Phyllis Ann Powell, 78, of Spottsville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Phyllis loved to sew and make clothing for her family. She also liked the outdoors, camping, and planting flowers. Above all, Phyllis enjoyed being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Ruth Snodgrass; two brothers, Billy Snodgrass and David Snodgrass; and one sister, Betty.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Norman; five children, Kenneth Powell and his wife, Greer, of Henderson, Kentucky, Gary Powell and his wife, Paige, of Henderson, Kentucky, Karen Rexroat and her husband, Bob, of Spottsville, Kentucky, Steve Powell and his wife, Tracy, of Henderson, Kentucky, and Jeff Powell and his wife, Taina, of Spottsville, Kentucky; two sisters, Helen Hoffman of Elberfeld, Indiana, and Judy Snodgrass of Princeton, Kentucky; one brother, Larry Snodgrass of Corydon, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at noon Friday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and until 11 a.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home where prayers will be said at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
