Phyllis Casey
Henderson, Ky - Phyllis Marie Casey, 72, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home. She was born on October 16, 1947 in Henderson, Kentucky to the late Ethel M. Casey and Floyd C. Casey. She was the fourth daughter of six girls.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Alice Casey and Margie Lou Bocan, as well as a dear friend, William Edward Brown, to whom she was a caregiver to for 37 years.
Phyllis enjoyed genealogy, antique shopping and reading. She had a passion for helping others and had a generous heart.
She is survived by her sisters, Judy Nelson (Henderson, KY), Beckie Robbins (Grand Fork, ND), Christine Hollen (Newburgh, IN); nieces, Brigette, Denise, Karen, and Casey; nephews, Eddie and Charlie; grand nephews Charlie and Benjamin and grandniece, Olivia.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a veteran's organization, homeless shelter, or the Salvation Army.
Simple Cremation Evansville is entrusted with care.
Friends may send their condolence to the family at www.SimpleCremationEvansville.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020