Phyllis Hallmark
Henderson - Phyllis Yvonne Duke Hallmark, 63, of Henderson, Kentucky passed away at her home. She was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on October 7, 1956 to the late Leslie and Edna Duke. Phyllis was retired from U.S. Bank as a loan processor. Phyllis loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
Along with her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her daughter, Renee Webb.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 39 years, Barry Glenn Hallmark; her children, Kevin Hallmark, Chris Hallmark, and Mike Hallmark; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Brenda Hoyt.
Services will be 6:00 pm Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Glenn Morris officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date. All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Hallmark in person at the visitation or service are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Anthony's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice; 2410 South Green Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Hallmark. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Phyllis Yvonne Duke Hallmark and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com
.