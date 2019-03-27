|
|
Phyllis Ruth Majors
Henderson, KY
Phyllis Ruth Majors, 85, of Henderson, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson.
Mrs. Majors was born January 15, 1934 in Henderson to the late Robert and Louise Chandler Gibbs. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church for 70 years in Henderson and was a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Sammie Lee Majors; one son, Randy Majors; brother, Terry Gibbs and sister, Joyce Coots.
Mrs. Majors is survived by her seven children, Larry Majors of Henderson, Bud Majors and wife Kim of Henderson, Steve Majors and wife Deborah of Henderson, Valda Carr and husband Bill of Berea, Kay Hogan and husband Scott of Henderson, Jo Adams of Henderson and Kathy Du and husband Jason of Bellefontaine, OH; sister, Sue Lemon of Henderson; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be Thursday, March 28, 2019, 2:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Major Charles Stewart and Captain Jason Quinn officiating. Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM and Thursday, March 28, 2019, 10:00 AM-2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 27, 2019