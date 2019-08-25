Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
Preston Martin Melton


1962 - 2019
Preston Martin Melton Obituary
Preston Martin Melton

Henderson - Preston Martin Melton, 57, Henderson, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville.

He was born in Henderson on July 22, 1962, to Joseph Kenneth and Peggy Melton.

He was an over the road truck driver and a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Kenneth Melton, and two brothers, Kenny Melton and Greg Melton.

Survivors include his fiancé, Johnna Wilhite; his mother, Peggy Melton; two brothers, Jerry Melton of Henderson, Ron Melton and his wife, Angie, of Henderson; two sisters, Peggy Sawyer of Henderson, Shawn Cash and her husband, Rob, of Mesa, Arizona; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A Life Celebration will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church. Brother David Simpson will officiate.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 25, 2019
