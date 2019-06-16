Ra'Gene Martinette Higdon



Evansville - Ra'Gene Martinette Higdon, age 25, of Evansville, entered into her eternal rest at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday June 11, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born December 3, 1993 in Evansville, she was the daughter of Regina Edgerson and Martin Higdon. She was a member of Greater Norris Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson where her passion was being a member of the praise team. She was employed at Old National Bank in Evansville. She was a graduate of Harrison High School in Evansville and attended Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green ,Ky. studying nursing, childhood education, and business administration. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Rev. Charles E. Mitchell. She leaves behind to cherish loving memories; her mother, Regina Edgerson of Henderson and her father; grandmother, Teretha Edgerson of Henderson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who were like brothers and sisters to her. Her life will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Greater Norris Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson. The Rev. Jeremi Taylor will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation and wake services will be after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday June 19, 2019 at the church. A celebration of life DVD will be shown at the church and a balloon release in her honor will take place at the cemetery. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville,Ky. is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Gleaner on June 16, 2019