Rachel Lewis
Oakland City - Rachel L. Lewis, 49, of Oakland City, IN lost her courageous fight with brain cancer October 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born August 11, 1970 in Henderson, KY to Howard Nantz and Shirley (Shive). Rachel was a graduate of Henderson County High School, class of 1988. She attended Henderson Community College and University of Southern Indiana to achieve her bachelor's degree in Accounting. Rachel married Shannon Lewis, the love of her life, on September 2, 1995. They have two children, Preston and Sheldon Lewis. Rachel worked at the family business, Lewis Motors of Daylight Inc, with her husband. They revitalized and reopened the business in 1988. She truly enjoyed being outdoors! Rachel loved going camping with the family, riding four-wheelers, and going fishing or hunting. She was also a big fan of trucks, classic cars, and muscle cars.
Rachel was passionate about making a difference. She was one of the founding members of Pike Gibson citizens for quality environment (PGCQE) and Patoka River Wildlife refuge friends' group. Rachel and Shannon traveled to Washington, DC to lobby for making a difference at home. They fought and won funding to expand the Wildlife Refuge close to their home. Rachel was also passionate working with non-profit organization to make a difference in the cancer field. She worked with Curing Kids Cancer at auctions to help bring in as much as possible to help all children get the medication they need to fight their battle. Rachel helped her son Preston start OMYF, off road motorsports youth foundation, with the help of . The foundation will have its official launch in December. Rachel was diagnosed with brain cancer October of 2018 #fuckcancer. She will be remembered as a loving wife, incredible mother, hard working businesswoman, and great friend.
Rachel is survived by her husband Shannon Lewis; mother Shirley (Chris) Dossett; children Preston and Sheldon Lewis; niece that was like a daughter Ally Abel; siblings Audrey (Larry) Ingle and Chuck (Christine) Nantz; step siblings Angela (Mark) Goben, Zachary Dossett, and Darrin Dossett; canine companions Bear and Turbo; horse Heidi; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Howard Douglas Nantz; father-in-law George W. Lewis Sr. (Chipo); mother-in-law Ruth Lewis; and sister-in-law Shirlean Lewis Hartkey Abel.
Holder's Funeral Home is honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Lewis. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Holders Funeral Home from 2p-7p and Sunday 12p-2p. Funeral will be Sunday at 2p with Pastor Kirk officiating and interment at Patoka Grove Cemetery in Oakland City following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Curing kids' cancer, PO Box 862123 Marietta, GA 30062. The family asks that if you have a classic or muscle car to please drive it the day of the funeral.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019