Rachel Mae Higgins-Bowman
Henderson - Rachel Mae Higgins Bowman went to her eternal Heavenly Home on Wednesday October 21,2020. Rachel was born October 22,1945 to the late Willie Edward Higgins Sr. and Roberta "Bird" Carter Higgins. She was preceded in death by her husband Shirley J. Bowman, brothers Willie Edward Higgins Jr., Freddie Lee Higgins Sr., Sterling Roosevelt (Duck) Higgins ,twins David and Mose Higgins, Marvin Higgins, James Weldon(Mule) Higgins, Rev. Ira Charles Higgins Sr., sisters Roberta Higgins and Mattie Elizabeth Higgins Cousins. She leaves to cherish her memory her only child Kimberly Higgins Simmons(Carl)Evansville, IN two grandchildren Ja'Keenan W. Higgins of Henderson, KY and RaeMia Higgins of Indianapolis, Sisters ; Claudia Belle Higgins Hay (Maurice Sr.) Henderson, KY, Velma Louise Higgins Brown, Evansville, IN, Pearl Frances Higgins Banks(Donald Sr,) one aunt Dorothy Higgins of Indianapolis Celebration of Life will be Wednesday October 28,2020 at 11:00a.m.at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 663 Dr. W.R. Brown Sr. Way Evansville, IN 47713. Osborne Funeral Home in charge of arrangement. see full obit at osbornefh.com