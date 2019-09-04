|
Ralph Ellsworth Meacham
Union County - Ralph Ellsworth Meacham passed away August 27, 2019 at the age of 75. Ralph was born August 28, 1943. Ralph was a cowboy and a farmer, and had worked for Union County Public Schools as a bus driver and teacher's aide. He was an outstanding judge of cattle and a great cattle fitter, who often made a steer into a champion when he was showing cattle. He also had a fine eye and love for a good horse. He had a love for reading westerns and for gardening but all was superseded by his love for UK sports. Ralph was an avid, even rabid, Wildcat fan and made sure events were planned around the UK ball schedules. However, his love and pride in his family was paramount.
He was a graduate of the 1961 class of Sturgis High School and attended the University of Kentucky where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He was a life-long member of Sturgis United Methodist Church, and a past president of the Union County Beef Cattle Association. He also had been a member and past officer of the Union County Quarter Horse Association. He was a past member of American Mountain Man Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jane Dudley Meacham and William Tandy Meacham.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 48 years, Evelyn; 2 children, Amanda Coy (Jimmy) of Sturgis and Charles "Chuck" Meacham (Lori) of Henderson; 1 sister, Margaret Shirel (Robert) of Evansville, IN; 2 brothers, Rodman Meacham (Ann) of Sturgis and Bill Meacham (Jeanne) of Louisville, KY. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews as well as several great grandchildren.
The memorial service will be 2PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sturgis United Methodist Church. Rev. Kenny Palmer will officiate. The visitation will be 10AM until service time on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to or to our local Happy Pack.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 4, 2019