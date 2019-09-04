Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
For more information about
Ralph Meacham
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Meacham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Ellsworth Meacham


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Ellsworth Meacham Obituary
Ralph Ellsworth Meacham

Union County - Ralph Ellsworth Meacham passed away August 27, 2019 at the age of 75. Ralph was born August 28, 1943. Ralph was a cowboy and a farmer, and had worked for Union County Public Schools as a bus driver and teacher's aide. He was an outstanding judge of cattle and a great cattle fitter, who often made a steer into a champion when he was showing cattle. He also had a fine eye and love for a good horse. He had a love for reading westerns and for gardening but all was superseded by his love for UK sports. Ralph was an avid, even rabid, Wildcat fan and made sure events were planned around the UK ball schedules. However, his love and pride in his family was paramount.

He was a graduate of the 1961 class of Sturgis High School and attended the University of Kentucky where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He was a life-long member of Sturgis United Methodist Church, and a past president of the Union County Beef Cattle Association. He also had been a member and past officer of the Union County Quarter Horse Association. He was a past member of American Mountain Man Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jane Dudley Meacham and William Tandy Meacham.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 48 years, Evelyn; 2 children, Amanda Coy (Jimmy) of Sturgis and Charles "Chuck" Meacham (Lori) of Henderson; 1 sister, Margaret Shirel (Robert) of Evansville, IN; 2 brothers, Rodman Meacham (Ann) of Sturgis and Bill Meacham (Jeanne) of Louisville, KY. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews as well as several great grandchildren.

The memorial service will be 2PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sturgis United Methodist Church. Rev. Kenny Palmer will officiate. The visitation will be 10AM until service time on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to or to our local Happy Pack.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now