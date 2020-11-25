Ralph Glenn Melton



Sebree, KY - Ralph Glen Melton, 82 of Sebree, KY died November 22, 2020 at his home.



He was a graduate of Sebree High School and the University of Evansville. Mr. Melton taught music at Mt. Vernon, IN and was the first band director at Webster County High School. A retired singer, his career spanned the east and west coasts. He was an owner of Melton-Daniel Insurance for over 35 years. An avid traveler he and his wife of sixty years, Shirley had been to all 50 states, and most of the provinces of Canada, and have traveled to the top of the world and to Europe. He was a blood donor and had given over 30 pints. He loved the UK wildcats and followed them closely.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Emerson and Anna Melton, a daughter, Laura Leigh Melton Daniel, and a great grandson, Quay Brooks Daniel.



He is survived by his wife Shirley Scott Melton, a daughter, Kelly Melton Edmondson (Steve), son-in-law Kerry Daniel, three grandchildren, Kyle Melton Daniel (Tara) of West Lafayette, IN, Christopher Daniel, Felicia Daniel, and 2 great grandchildren Bristol Daniel and Hunter Eli Daniel. Also survived by two brothers, Don Melton of Owensboro and Steve Melton (Marilyn) of Lexington.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Expressions of sympathy may be sent to St. Anthony's Hospice.



We would like to pay special respects to his hospice caregivers and staff.









