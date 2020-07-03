1/1
Ralph Porter Iii
Ralph Porter, III

Reed - Ralph William Porter, III, "Gus" passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 26, 1950 in Stillwater, MN to the late Ralph W. Porter, II and Corrine Frederickson. Gus was a great man who cared for his family and friends deeply. He was a Chef by trade and loved cooking for family gatherings. He never met a stranger and was a wonderful conversationalist. Gus was an avid guitar player and had a great love for music. He enjoyed spending time collecting and finding arrowheads and Native American artifacts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Colleen Cowan and a grandson, Caleb Porter.

Gus is survived by his wife of 30 years, Teresa Fulton Porter; his children, Shawn Porter (Michele), Joshua Porter, Bree Porter (John), Amanda Porter (Jake), Suzie Worden, and a step-son, Jeremy Edwards (Kiernan); and grandchildren, Jade, Brennan, Zayla, Gavin, Molly Jo, Austin, and Bailee Porter, and Albert and Wells Edwards. Also surviving are siblings, Rozeane Croft, Johnny Porter, Lisa Bosley, and Lisa Lamb.

Memorial services will be 4 p.m., July 11, 2020 at 7225 Crooked Rd., Reed KY. Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society of Owensboro. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, c/o Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303.




Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
