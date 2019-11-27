|
|
Ramona Joyce Stallings
Henderson, Kentucky - Ramona Joyce Stallings, 91, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at her home.
Joyce was born in Hebbardsville, Kentucky, on September 4, 1928, to the late Barry and Ruth Crawford. She had been a longtime devout member of the former Immanuel Baptist Temple. Joyce was a retired teacher with the Henderson County School System where she had taught for more than 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Grant Overfield; one daughter, Jacquelyn Sue Overfield Buckman; and one son, John Scott Overfield.
Survivors include one son, Jamie L. Overfield and his wife, Angie, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; one brother, Hugh Crawford of Henderson, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Niles Buckman of Henderson, Kentucky, Angela Buckman Veazey and her husband, Grant, of Brentwood, Tennessee, Brandy Overfield of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; and five great-grandchildren, Jacob Overfield, Christian Ware, Aidan Buckman, Davis Veazey, and Hudson Veazey.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Glenn Riggs will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Grant Veazey, Davis Veazey, Hudson Veazey, and Aidan Buckman.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019