|
|
Randy Hallmark
Henderson - Randy Lynn Hallmark, 63, of Henderson tragically passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 due to a fire at his home. Randy was born January 31, 1956 in Morehead, Mississippi to the late Elonzo Hallmark and Agnes Louise Womack Hallmark. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Lonnie Hallmark. Randy was a man of integrity who had a soft heart inside of a hard, outer shell. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a firm but devoted father who had a great sense of humor and provided for his three daughters and also loved his grandchildren and great grandchild. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, tinkering, and being outside.
Survivors include Nancy Pendley of Henderson; his three daughters and 9 grandchildren: Dana Hallmark of Henderson and her children, Cruz, Gabrielle, and Thomas; Brandy Hall (Nick) of Owensboro and children, Connor, Derek, Ava, Ella, and Finley; Amber Hallmark of Evansville and daughter Amariah; great grandson, Weston Hallmark; brother, Donnie Hallmark of Henderson; several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private time to share memories at a later date.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019