Randy L. (Hack) Adkins



Henderson, KY - Randy L (Hack) Adkins, 65 of Henderson, Ky Departed this life on November 2nd 2020. Randy was born in Evansville, IN May 7, 1955 to the late Leonard Adkins and Betty (Kinder) Adkins Kegel Noble. Randy loved horse racing, Kinder and Adkins family gatherings, beer, his dog Cassius, arrow head hunting and time in his river camp on the Ohio River. Randy was a bachelor set in his ways and beliefs. Special long time friends the Short brothers and Too Tall. Following Randy's throat cancer surgery it was difficult for Randy to talk and maintain his friendships.



He was preceded in death by parents Leonard and Betty Adkins, sisters Sharon Adkins and Sidney Avis, step dads Fred Kegel and John Noble. Survived by brother Steve Adkins(Toni), Cousins, nieces and nephews.



It was Randy's wish to be cremated and there will be no visitation or services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store