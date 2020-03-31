Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Ray Baker Obituary
Henderson - Ray Baker, 85 of Henderson passed away March 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

He was born in St. Charles Kentucky to the late Oscar and Ruby (Clements) Baker. Ray was employed for 36 years at Jasper American and Delivered Newspapers for the Gleaner for 45 Years.

In addition to his parents was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Horn.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Patricia Baker; his 5 children Cathy Basham (Deedle) of Spottsville, Mike Baker ( Tammy) of Waverly, Robin Stevens (Chris) of Henderson, Tim Baker ( Kelly) of Robards and Brad Baker ( Crystal) of Henderson; his sister Tootsie Walker of South Dakota; 13 Grandchildren; 14 Great Grandchildren ;4 Great Great Grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A Private Graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Sister Sharon Spicer officiating.

Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson is handling arrangements.

Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
