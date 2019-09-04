|
Ray Koonce Jr.
Henderson - Raymond Maurice Koonce Jr. 75 went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2019.
He was born September 23, 1943 in Evansville, IN to the late Raymond Maurice Koonce Sr. and the late Epsia Lou Gooch Billman.
Ray pushed himself to the very end to serve others. At age 17, he enlisted in the army and served at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia. After his honorable discharge from the army, he began his career in technology at Dahlgren Naval Support Center. He started up his own television sales and repair shop in Colonial Beach, Virginia. In 1976, he took over the family grocery store and apartment business in Henderson, Kentucky. He later returned to his love of technology repair and opened Business Communication. In 1990, he felt led by the Lord, became an ordained minister, began working with jail ministries and tried to help many people get back on the path to Jesus. He enjoyed writing sermons and delivering the word of God at various jails and churches. He was a member of Union Holiness Church in Henderson, KY. He was a board member for the Harbor House Christian Center and contributed many volunteer hours to raise funds for people in need.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Angela Lynn Koonce.
He is survived by his two children Judith Rae Koonce Pike and Raymond Maurice Koonce III, both in Henderson, KY. His four granddaughters Heather (Matt) Rucks, Amanda (Kyle) Yates, Kelly (Aaron) Nash and Jenny (Skyler) Wilson. His seven great-grandchildren Jaci Nash, Sadie Rucks, Kylie Yates, Katelyn Nash, Sydney Rucks, Claire Yates, and Hudson Nash. His three sisters Priscilla Alexander Henderson, KY; Judy Ann Williams, Providence, KY; Marsha Powell, Henderson, KY and two brothers John Koonce Vincennes, IN and Tony Koonce Sebree, KY. His step-mother Irene Koonce, Sebree, KY; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Ray's name to Marsha's Place Pregnancy Resource Center or Harbor House Christian Center.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM until service time Thursday September 5, 2019.
Memorial services will be 6:00 PM Thursday September 5,2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Rev. Mark Carter will officate. Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfunerlhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 4, 2019