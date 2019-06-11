Services
Raymond "R.B." Bert Givens

Corydon, KY - Raymond "R.B." Bert Givens, age 49, of Corydon, KY, passed away at 8:32 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

R.B. enjoyed being outdoors. Some of his favorite hobbies included; woodworking, fishing, rabbit, squirrel, and deer hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father Gary Givens, and his brother Carl Bert Givens.

R.B. is survived by his son Dustin W. Givens of Corydon, KY, mother Elizabeth "Libby" Givens of Corydon, KY, two brothers Wade Givens and his wife Amanda of Henderson, KY and Tony Givens of Corydon, KY, 2 grandchildren, 2 nieces, and 1 nephew.

Relatives and friends are invited to R.B.'s life celebration on Saturday, June 15, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the United Church of the Nazarene. The memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Reverend Keith Griffin officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on June 11, 2019
