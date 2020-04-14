Resources
Raymond C. "R.c." Blackston

Henderson - Raymond C. "R.C." Blackston, 82, of Henderson, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

R.C. was born in Henderson on March 6, 1938 to the late Raymond H. "Bud" and Edith Blackston.

He attended Dayspring Church of God of Prophecy and loved his church family. He was an avid UK fan and a very talented artist. R.C. loved to draw and give his art to family and friends. He loved to cook and was most known for his barbecue as he owned and operated several restaurants through the years. He was the caretaker of Moffit Lake and Recreation for many years.

In addition to his parents, R.C. was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Blackston and stepson, Dennis Duncan.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Sue Blackston; son, Kevin Blackston and his fiancé, Tonya Brown, both of Booneville, IN and stepson, Barry Duncan (Michelle) of Newburgh, IN; sister, Judy Stone (Glen) of Henderson and brother, James Blackston (Debbie) of Henderson; granddaughter, Kelsie Blackston of Booneville, IN, step-granddaughter, Hayley Brunner (Walker) of Henderson and step-grandson, Zack Brown (Megan) of Morganfield, KY; 3 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Due to state COVID-19 regulations, there will be a private graveside service at Shady Grove Cemetery. Pastor Greg Lindsey will officiate.

There will be a memorial service at Dayspring Church of God of Prophecy in Henderson at a later date.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice and/or Dayspring Church of God of Prophecy, 3001 US Hwy 60 E, Henderson, KY 42420.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
