Marion - Raymond Goble Joyce, 79, of Marion, KY died September 16, 2020 at Crittenden Community Hospital. He was a member of Mexico Baptist Church and United States Army Veteran.



Survivors include his wife, Nancy Joyce of Marion, KY; children, Melanie Ford and Shannon Joyce both of Marion, KY; grandchildren, Tara Ford, Breanna Ford, Maci Brown and Maggie Brown; great grandson, Bennett Tabor; step son, Nicky (Danette) Brown of Henderson, KY; brother, Art Joyce of Eddyville, KY and sister, Faye Stinnett of Dycusburg, KY.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lelan and Stella Joyce; son, Michael Joyce; sisters, Margaret Linzy, Betty Kemper and Jerline Boyd and brothers, Oran and Randy Joyce.



Services are scheduled for 2 PM Friday September 18, 2020 at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, KY with interment in Frances Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 10 AM until service time Friday at the funeral home.









