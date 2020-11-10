Raymond Lee Wilhite, Sr.
Robards - On November 9, 2020, Raymond Lee Wilhite, SR., 76, of Robards, KY was called up to the Big Leagues to pitch for the Heavenly Angels. There in the stands to witness his debut and cheer him on were his parents, Norman and Iona (Grove); brothers, Gene, Wayne, and Mike; and sisters, Mary Ann and Julie.
Raymond was known as "Ray" to family and friends and "Snag" to his earthly softball teammates for his ability to steal a line drive from his opponent. At age 57, Ray decided it was time to "hang up his glove and sit the bench." Ray had a life-long love of sports. During his time on earth, Ray was a coach, manager, player, referee, and umpire. Bowling, basketball, golf, etc…, he enjoyed them all. He loved the New York Yankees and the Indiana Hoosiers until the late 1980's when a miracle occurred and his blood turned blue. (Go UK!).
Ray worked at Accuride for 26 years and was a member of North Park Wesleyan Church. He served in the Army National Guard.
Ray leaves behind Sharon, his coach/wife of 58 years, his teammates, daughter, Sherri Hockey (Ron), son, Ray Jr. (Cee), grandchildren, Max Jacob and Sharlee, all of Robards, KY; aunt, Anna Mae Seaton of Evansville, IN; brothers-and sisters-in-laws; and a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Alexander North Chapel with Pastor Tony Payne officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderNorthChapel.com
