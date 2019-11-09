|
Raymond Morgan
Henderson, KY - Raymond Howard Morgan, 85, of Henderson, KY passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Morgan was born July 31, 1934 in Henderson to the late Howard and Lilly Morgan. He retired after 34 years as a claims manager for A&H Truck Line. He served as Chairman of Arranging Board and Bible School Committee at Christadelphian Ecclesia. He also served in the Army Reserves.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Morgan; sister, Patricia Spencer; niece, Diane Courtney and infant son, Steven Morgan.
Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife, Joan Morgan; son, Michael Morgan (Karen) of Henderson; two grandchildren, Jamie and Chris Morgan of Henderson; 5 great grandchildren; 4 brothers, Ernest Morgan of Henderson, Harry Morgan (Janet) of Henderson, William "Pud" Morgan (Nancy) of Henderson, Richard "Bit" Morgan (Cathy) of Evansville, IN; one sister, Debbie Ditterline of Henderson; sister-in-law, Barbara Morgan and nieces, Linda Meuth and Donna Hancock.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11:00 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with William "Bill" Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Fernwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Kevin Dickerson, Don Pruitt, Rick Mills, Travis Griffin, A.C. Griffin and Jim Haagan. Honorary Pallbearers are Roger Meuth, John Hancock, Rick Meuth and Nick Christian.
Visitation will be Monday, November 11, 2019, 4:00 - 7:00 PM and Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Christodelphian Ecclesia and St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019