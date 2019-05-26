|
|
|
Rebecca Ann "Becky" Collier
Henderson, KY
Rebecca "Becky" Ann (Powell) Collier, 62, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away on Sun, May 19, 2019 in Evansville, IN. She is survived by her husband, David Collier; siblings, Georgia Winstead, Sharon Sutton, Melinda (Norman) Rightler, Wesley Powell; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Brother Phil Wagner for his prayers and support. Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Haven Pentecostal Church, 425 Kresge Drive, Henderson, Kentucky. Simple Cremation Evansville is entrusted with care.
Published in The Gleaner on May 26, 2019
