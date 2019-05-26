Services
Rebecca "Becky" Ann (Powell) Collier, 62, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away on Sun, May 19, 2019 in Evansville, IN. She is survived by her husband, David Collier; siblings, Georgia Winstead, Sharon Sutton, Melinda (Norman) Rightler, Wesley Powell; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Brother Phil Wagner for his prayers and support. Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Haven Pentecostal Church, 425 Kresge Drive, Henderson, Kentucky. Simple Cremation Evansville is entrusted with care.
