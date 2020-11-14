Rebecca Lawrence
Henderson - Rebecca Lee Lawrence, 93 of Henderson passed away November 13, 2020 at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
She was born February 12, 1927 in Henderson, KY to the late Audley and Susan Sugg.
Rebecca was an active member for several years at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, school bus driver for 19 years, an Avon lady, hairdresser, member of the Eastern Star and Lioness Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Norris Lawrence; sisters, Irene Kellen, Mary Walker, Betty Gish and Mattie Littrell.
She is survived by her three sons, Billy Lawrence (Bobbie), Audley Lawrence and Darren Lawrence (Donna); siblings, Hugh Sugg, George Sugg and Ruth Tyrie; eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.
Visitation will be 3:00-7:00 PM, Monday and 9:00-11:00 AM, Tuesday at the funeral home.
Eastern Star service will be 6:30 PM, Monday at the funeral home.
Larry Rone will officiate with burial to follow in Fairmont Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eli Kirby, Jake Miller, Matthew Miller, Benjamin Lawrence, Robert Lawrence, Greyson Miller, Steven Gish and Derrek Day.
Online condolences may be made at tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
.