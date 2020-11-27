Rebecca "Becky" Rickabaugh
Sebree, KY - Rebecca "Becky" (Miller) Rickabaugh, age 60, of Poole, KY, formerly of Evansville, IN, joined her Lord and Savior at 11:14 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at her home under the care of Saint Anthony's Hospice surrounded by her loved ones.
Becky was born January 30, 1960, in Livingston Co. KY, to Edward J. Miller and Alice M. (Rushing) Miller. She was a long time Environmental Service employee for Deaconess Midtown and Methodist Hospital.
Becky is survived by her sons, Phillip Merrell (Jordan)of Indianapolis, IN and Matthew Merrell (Katelyn) of Madisonville, KY; loving niece and caretaker Janie Givens (Jeff); sisters, Cindy Cornwell (Bobby), Rosetta King (Eddy), Bonnie Wismer and Michelle Nelms (Buddy); brothers, Tommy Miller Sr (Jane), Jewell Miller (Faye) and Mike Miller (Judy); granddaughter, Evelyn Grace Merrell; surrogate granddaughters, Kellie Givens and Cait Givens.
Becky is preceded in death by her parents; twin infant daughters, husband, Robert "Animal" Rickabaugh; sisters Flora Miller and Donna Miller; brothers, Billy Miller Roy Miller and Leon Miller.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel - A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue with Pastor Hank Casey officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, Monday, November 30, 2020.
In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: St. Anthony's Hospice at 2410 S Green St, Henderson, KY 42420.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net