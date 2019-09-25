|
Reiko Urano Arnold, age 83 of Morganfield, KY died Sunday 9/22/2019 at Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, IN. She was a member of Morganfield Christian Church and Wednesday Night Bridge Club. She enjoyed traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Mort Arnold; her parents and brothers and sisters.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Kim & Steve Humphrey of Morganfield, Becky & Gregg Steward of Morganfield; grandchildren, Brian & Jill Humphrey, ReAnn & Jason Kitchen, Tandy Steward, Corbin Steward; 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial celebration service will be 4 PM Wednesday 9/25/2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Rev. Jerry Borders will officiate. Visitation will be 12 - 4 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 25, 2019