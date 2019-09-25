Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
For more information about
Reiko Arnold
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home
Morganfield, KY
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home
Morganfield, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reiko Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reiko Urano Arnold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reiko Urano Arnold Obituary
Reiko Urano Arnold, age 83 of Morganfield, KY died Sunday 9/22/2019 at Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, IN. She was a member of Morganfield Christian Church and Wednesday Night Bridge Club. She enjoyed traveling.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Mort Arnold; her parents and brothers and sisters.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Kim & Steve Humphrey of Morganfield, Becky & Gregg Steward of Morganfield; grandchildren, Brian & Jill Humphrey, ReAnn & Jason Kitchen, Tandy Steward, Corbin Steward; 6 great-grandchildren.

A memorial celebration service will be 4 PM Wednesday 9/25/2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Rev. Jerry Borders will officiate. Visitation will be 12 - 4 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reiko's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now