Reta Jo Carter
Henderson, KY - On June 30th, 2020 Reta Jo Carter lost her life at home from natural causes. She just turned 79 the month before.
Reta loved children which was a large part of why she chose to become an instructional assistant for Henderson County schools. She spent over 40 years helping young people discover a passion for learning and it remained her true joy in this life. Her great-grandson Chase was the sparkle in her eyes and the motivation to continue her life. Reta also loved to travel the world with her family and friends if only to discover that next piece of jewelry to add to her collection. While Reta's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to share her kind spirit with those that knew her. Reta became a Christian 60 years ago and loved her Jesus and her brothers and sisters in Christ.
She leaves behind her sons Brad and Alan, their wives Teresa and Lyn, her grandson Matthew, her granddaughter Lauryn, and her great-grandson Chase. She also leaves behind her sister Patsy Bishop of Mobile, AL.
Her family invites you to Reta's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Monday, July 6th at Church of Christ in Henderson, KY. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the church with David Salisbury officiating. Burial will follow in Cash Creek Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Church of Christ Building Fund, 1202 N. Green Street, Henderson, KY, 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.