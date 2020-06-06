Richard "Sherman" Carter
Henderson, KY - Richard "Sherman" Carter, 81, departed this life on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020. He attended Henderson County Training School, and Douglas High School where he played and excelled in football and basketball. He retired from Holy Name School after many years of service. He was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his demise, daughters: Marilyn (Stevie) Eldridge, Kathy Sanners; sons: Ricky Northington, Lawrence (Shannon) Sanners, David (Duana) Sanners, Dana (Marquetta) Sanners; special children: Patrick (Debbie), Marilyn, and Sean Carter, Ella Brady, Sandra, Ken, Rev. Larry Sanners; thirteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two sisters: Martha and Mary Carter; honorary sister: Lois Harper; one uncle: Albert Hairlson; one sister-in-law: Dora Mae Carter; and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins. Services are 1:00 p.m. Tuesday June 9, 2020 at R. Mason Brothers Memorial Chapel Evansville with a visitation from 9-11:00 a.m. at Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel in Henderson and a second visitation at R. Mason Brothers Memorial Chapel from 12 noon until service time. A face mask or covering is required to be worn at all services. Social distancing will be observed. Leave condolences www.masonbrothersfs.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.