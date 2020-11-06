Richard Eugene Haire, Sr.
Henderson - Richard Eugene Haire, Sr., age 78, of Henderson, KY passed away at 7:01 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
In addition to his parents William and Margaret Haire, Richard was preceded in death by his siblings: Otis "Bud" Haire, Carol Proctor, and Charles Franklin Haire.
Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy in the early 1960s. He later worked for the City of Henderson as a heavy equipment operator. Richard was a faithful man of God and enjoyed active church membership at Mt. Zion General Baptist Church for many years before more recently joining Advance Baptist Church.
Richard is survived by his adoring wife of 39 years, Goldie Haire; daughters: Kristi Robinson and her husband Brian of Central City, KY, Sheila Ciccone of Vero Beach, FL, and Loretta Scott of Henderson, KY; sons, Richard Haire, Jr. and Alan Butler and his wife Linda of Henderson, KY; sisters: Myrna Thomason and her husband Wendell of Ditmer, MO, Martha Brown and her husband Harold of Reed, KY, and Cathy Morris and her husband Roger from Zion, KY; brothers, Roy Haire of Reed, KY and Rev. J. W. Haire and his wife Doris of Breman, KY; grandchildren: Jordan Robinson, Kaitlyn Robinson, Jeffery Scott, Cliffton Scott, Zack Butler, Keary Butler, Marisa Meloan, Janelle Haire, and Jessie Januskiewiczy and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Richard's Life Celebration from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday and again on Monday starting at 10:00 a.m. until service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., November 9, 2020, at the funeral home with Reverend Bill Skipworth officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Reed, KY. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.