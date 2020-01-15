Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard LaFlair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Harold LaFlair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Harold LaFlair Obituary
Richard Harold LaFlair

Henderson, KY - Richard Harold LaFlair, age 79, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 6:59 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN.

Richard was born and raised in Duluth, MN. He was a graduate of Oklahoma State University. He retired from Wal-Mart as a manager and he traveled to many different states to work before meeting his wife Sue Gale. Richard was the owner and operator of Merry Maids for 25 years. He was an avid Oklahoma State football fan and U.K. basketball fan. Most of all, Richard loved his family.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Mildred LaFlair.

He is survived by his wife Sue Gale LaFlair of Henderson, KY; children: Kent LaFlair, Tracy LaFlair, and Terri LaFlair all of Henderson, KY; step-children: Susan Matthews of Henderson, KY, Scott McClure of Newburgh, IN and Heather Read of Henderson, KY; 1 brother James LaFlair and his wife Mona of Minnesota; 8 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Richard's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now