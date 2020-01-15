|
Richard Harold LaFlair
Henderson, KY - Richard Harold LaFlair, age 79, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 6:59 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN.
Richard was born and raised in Duluth, MN. He was a graduate of Oklahoma State University. He retired from Wal-Mart as a manager and he traveled to many different states to work before meeting his wife Sue Gale. Richard was the owner and operator of Merry Maids for 25 years. He was an avid Oklahoma State football fan and U.K. basketball fan. Most of all, Richard loved his family.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Mildred LaFlair.
He is survived by his wife Sue Gale LaFlair of Henderson, KY; children: Kent LaFlair, Tracy LaFlair, and Terri LaFlair all of Henderson, KY; step-children: Susan Matthews of Henderson, KY, Scott McClure of Newburgh, IN and Heather Read of Henderson, KY; 1 brother James LaFlair and his wife Mona of Minnesota; 8 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Richard's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
