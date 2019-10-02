|
|
Richard Julian "Dick" Russelburg
Evansville - Richard Julian "Dick" Russelburg, age 91, of Evansville, IN, passed away at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Golden LivingCenter - Woodlands.
Dick was born February 22, 1928, in Union County, KY, to Charles and Mary Lillie (Abell) Russelburg. He was a Veteran in the United States Army and was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Dorothy Marie (Dunbar) Russelburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Bernerd, Stronnie, Robert, Benedict, Fabian, James, Marie, Agnes, Marietta, and Charlotte.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held last Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Uniontown, KY. Burial was in St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery in Uniontown, KY.
Arrangements were handled by BOONE FUNERAL HOME EAST CHAPEL - A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 2, 2019