RICHARD "DICK" ROYER
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Richard "Dick" Royer, 87, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to his Heavenly home on Monday, November 2, 2020.
He was born July 23, 1933, in Hull, Illinois. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, where he belonged to the Open Door Sunday School Class. Dick was a member of Jerusalem Masonic Lodge No. 9, Rizpah Temple, and Henderson Elks Lodge. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Dick loved spending time and playing cards with his family, fishing, hunting, and barbequing for many Henderson civic organizations. He was retired from Alcoa and owned Henderson Concrete Ornamental.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Cleo Davis Royer; one sister, Mitzi Royer Lawton; and one niece, Olivia Lawton Sullivan.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Charlotte; five children, Libby Royer of Indianapolis, Indiana, Chip Royer and his partner, Johanna Hoffman, Lynn McCormick, Neil Watson and his wife, Lynda, and Hannah Hudson and her husband, Tim, all of Henderson, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren, Kristin McCormick, Jessica Tippy and her husband, Jeff, Timothy Royer and his wife, Samantha, Amanda Royer, Ashley Royer, Matthew Hudson and his fiancé, Haley Mauzey, Colin Hudson, Cameron Watson and his wife, Brooke, Addison Watson, Dean Wathen and his wife, Ashley, and Davis Wathen; four great-grandchildren, Ava Tippy, Mason Tippy, Charlie Jane Wathen, and Ella Margaret Wathen; cousins, including his special cousin, Jo Jorgensen and her husband, Tim, of Portland, Oregon; and nieces and nephews, including Trey Lawton and his wife, Amy, of Grand Haven, Michigan, and Michael Lawton of Henderson, Kentucky.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church. The Reverend James Wofford and the Reverend Cindy Green will officiate. Entombment will be in Fairmont Cemetery Mausoleum.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.
Contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Timothy Royer, Matthew Hudson, Colin Hudson, Cameron Watson and Addison Watson and his nephew, Michael Lawton.
.