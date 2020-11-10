1/1
Rick L. Jackson
Rick L. Jackson

Morganfield - Rick L. Jackson, 63, of Morganfield, KY passed away Sunday, November 8th, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, IN. He is survived by his wife, Lynda (Davis) Jackson of Morganfield, sons Davis (Ali) Jackson of Mount Vernon, IL and Wil Jackson of Lexington, KY, parents Lee & Helen Jackson, and sister Judy (David) Green of Morganfield. Rick was a dedicated husband, father, son, brother, friend and craftsman with a passion for life and an unmistakable laugh that was relished by all those who was lucky to know him. His talents and craftsmanship were represented in every project he undertook. May his spirit and soul rest in peace. A graveside service and burial will be held at St. Ann's Cemetery in Morganfield Friday, November 13th, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by a celebration of Rick's life at the Camp Breckenridge Museum & Art Center.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Rick L. Jackson Memorial Fund to be donated to help those living with a traumatic brain injury. Please send contributions to United Community Bank of West KY, 500 N. Morgan St. Morganfield, KY 42437.




Published in Union County Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 18, 2020.
