|
|
Rick Westerman, age 65 of Uniontown, KY passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville. Rick was a good provider and protector. Even in his later years, he was still dedicated to his work and raising his family. He loved the outdoors and being a sportsman, especially fishing. Many neighborhood children considered him to be their second father in many ways. He loved life and seeing people laugh and smile. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved his cookouts and family gatherings. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Elsie Westerman; his brothers, David W., John Henry, and Jerry Wayne Westerman; his sisters, Melva Lou Beck, Linda Sue Springfield, June Meadows, and Theresa Westerman. Survivors include his wife, Linda Westerman of Uniontown, KY; his sons, Ricky Mack Westerman and wife Brandy of Tulsa, OK and David Gene Westerman of Uniontown, KY; his 4 grandchildren, Nicky, Stacie, JoJo, and Gunner Wayne; his brothers, Tom Westerman and wife Sara of Henderson, KY, Kenny Westerman and wife Darlene of Henderson, KY, Danny Westerman of Texas, Jeff Westerman of Texas, Jimmy Westerman and wife Melody of Texas; his sisters, Jodie Revelett and husband Norm of Henderson, KY, Martie Garcia and husband Johnny of Texas, Sheila Garcia and husband Tommy of Texas, and Bobbie Ann Litz of Michigan; several nieces and nephews. The service will be 12 noon Friday, August 16, 2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Bro. Norm Revelett will officiate. The visitation will be 10AM until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rick Westerman Memorial Fund at Whitsell Funeral Home.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 15, 2019