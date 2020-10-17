Rickey Henshaw
Cedar Hill, TN - Rickey Richard Henshaw, 62 of Cedar Hill, TN passed away at his residence Thursday, October 15, 2020.
He was born November 27, 1957 in Union Co., KY to the late Claude and Maebelle Henshaw.
Rickey moved to Dade City, FL in 1986 where he lived for 35 years before making Cedar Hill, TN his final home.
Rickey was a dedicated worker, and during his 22 years with Sunbelt Rentals, Ricky took pride in the countless projects he completed throughout the country.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Donnie Henshaw, Larry Henshaw and Earl Henshaw.
He is survived by his three children, Jason Henshaw and his wife Lisa, John Belcher and his fiancé Paula McKeen and James Henshaw; siblings, Ruby Eikermann and her husband Terry, Brenda Wethington, Wayne Henshaw and his wife Dianna; sister in law, Donna Henshaw; seven grandchildren, Hailey Henshaw, Mackenzie Henshaw, Madison Henshaw, Evan Henshaw, Hayden Belcher, Brantley Hall and Adilynn Hall; ex-wife, Terrie Henshaw and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Entombment will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, October 19, 2020 from 3:00- 7:00 PM and Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Jason Henshaw, John Belcher, James Henshaw, Bryan Henshaw, Brad Henshaw, James Morphett, Michael Wethington and Nick Wethington.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Hailey Henshaw, Madison Henshaw, Mackenzie Henshaw, Evan Henshaw, Beckey Morphett, Betty Morphett and Angie Graham.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Cancer Society
, P. O. Box 1216, Henderson, KY 42420.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
