Robbie Burns
Owensboro, Kentucky
Robbie Burns, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Heartford House. He was born in Ft. Benning, Georgia to Robert G. and Betty V. Burns.
For the last ten years Robbie was employed by Wayne Baker Disaster Team where he served as a project manager. He was a man of God and a proud member of Life Community Church. Robbie was a loving husband, father and Pop Pop, an outdoorsman who especially enjoyed fishing and an outstanding cook who loved to feed others. Robbie loved spending time with family, especially when it came to spoiling his only granddaughter with special "dates" and games of checkers. He was a very sociable and giving man who will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert G. Burns, Sr. Robbie is survived by his wife of 12 years, Misti Burns; daughters, Kristi Boyt (Josh) and Kimberly Burns; a son, Bradley Burns (Hannah); granddaughter, Mia Boyt, all of Owensboro; his mother, Betty Burns; brother, Keith Burns, both of Philpot; brother-in-law, John Coley (Trixie); several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friends, Wayne, Sarah and Ahren Horlander.
The service will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 11 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be Friday from 5 until 8 PM and Saturday from 9 until 10 AM. Burial will be at Nickel Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, Owensboro Humane Society or Life Community Church.
Published in The Gleaner on May 9, 2019