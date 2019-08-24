|
|
Robert Beryle Fambrough
Henderson - Robert Beryle Fambrough, 75, of Henderson, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Red Banks Nursing Home in Henderson under the care of Hospice.
He was born in Little Dixie, KY on May 21, 1944 to the late Albert and Mattie (Henderson) Fambrough.
He was a member of the Elks and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows of Henderson. He loved to fellowship with others about God and spending time with his dog, Lilly.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Houston, Shorty, Paul and Sam; and sisters, Opal, Betty, Peggy and Ruby.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gale Fambrough; children, Marty Fambrough and wife, Lisa of Louisville and Robin Fambrough Frazier and husband, Bobby of Henderson; sister, Mary Alice Fambrough of Florida; five grandchildren, Tiffany, Tara, Taylar, Beverly and Bradd; seven great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, several nieces and nephews and his dog, Lilly.
Funeral services will be on Monday, August 26 at 2 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Mike Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 25 from 3-7 p.m. and on Monday, August 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., both at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 24, 2019