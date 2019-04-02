Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Shady Grove Cemetery
Poole, KY
View Map
Robert Bradley "Brad" Whitledge, 44, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away on March 30, 2019 under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Henderson, Kentucky on May 17, 1974 to Jerry Whitledge and Barbara Bugg Whitledge. Brad was a member of Owensboro Church of Christ and Millwright Local 1076. He enjoyed spending time with his children, watching the kid's sporting events, UK basketball, hunting, spending time on the farm, and old cars.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Ila and Helen Whitledge, and maternal grandparents Edgar and Ella Mae Bugg. He also is preceded in death by his brother, Jason Scott Whitledge.

Brad is survived by his wife of 17 years Chrissy Richards Whitledge, his 3 children Cole, Luke, and Caroline Whitledge. He is also survived by his siblings Glenn (Tammie) Whitledge, Barry (Ashley) Whitledge, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 10:00 am Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.

Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, Kentucky. Visitation will be held April 3, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday and again 8:30 am to 10:00 am Thursday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Robert Bradley "Brad" Whitledge Memorial fund - a college fund created for his children. c/o Independence Bank, 2425 Frederica Street. Owensboro, Kentucky, 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Whitledge. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Robert Bradley "Brad" Whitledge at www.haleymcginnis.com
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 2, 2019
