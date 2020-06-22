Robert "R.L." Bumpus
Corydon - R. L. Bumpus, 95 of Corydon, KY passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:45 PM at Union Co. Hospital.
He served in the U. S. Navy during WW II. R. L. was a heavy equipment operator for over 20 years, owner of Alcoa and Sons, and a farmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce; son, Robbie; parents, Paul D. and Sally W. Bumpus; brothers, James, Johnny, Ray; sisters, Edna, Jenny and Mary Lou.
R. L. is survived by his son, Jeffrey; sister, Ruby Cobb; brother, Larry J. Bumpus; granddaughter, Devon Alderson; and four great grandchildren; special friends, Nathan and Brandi Hayden and Family; and Sparky.
He was loved and will be missed dearly!
Funeral services will be private. Visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Brother Phil Wagoner will officiate with burial in Fairmont Cemetery.
American Legion Worsham Post #40 will conduct military honors.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.