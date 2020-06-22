Robert "R.l." Bumpus
Robert "R.L." Bumpus

Corydon - R. L. Bumpus, 95 of Corydon, KY passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:45 PM at Union Co. Hospital.

He served in the U. S. Navy during WW II. R. L. was a heavy equipment operator for over 20 years, owner of Alcoa and Sons, and a farmer.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce; son, Robbie; parents, Paul D. and Sally W. Bumpus; brothers, James, Johnny, Ray; sisters, Edna, Jenny and Mary Lou.

R. L. is survived by his son, Jeffrey; sister, Ruby Cobb; brother, Larry J. Bumpus; granddaughter, Devon Alderson; and four great grandchildren; special friends, Nathan and Brandi Hayden and Family; and Sparky.

He was loved and will be missed dearly!

Funeral services will be private. Visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Brother Phil Wagoner will officiate with burial in Fairmont Cemetery.

American Legion Worsham Post #40 will conduct military honors.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
