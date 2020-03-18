|
Robert E. "Robbie" Bumpus
Henderson - Robert E. "Robbie" Bumpus passed in his home in Henderson, KY on March 14, 2020 at the age of 67.
Robbie is survived by his father, R. L. Bumpus of Corydon, his brother Jeff Bumpus of Corydon, his daughter Devin Elise Alderson of Henderson, four grandchildren, his companion Elaine Harris and a multitude of other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Bumpus.
Robbie was born on July 20, 1952 in Henderson, KY to R.L and Joyce Bumpus. He worked for Accuride in Henderson for 22 years. He then owned and operated his own business, ALCO and Son's until retirement. Robbie was a KY Colonel, a member of the Son's of Legion Post #40 and Moose Lodge #732. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, watching KY Basketball, playing pool and playing golf every chance he could.
In order to adhere to the guidelines set by the state government, services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
