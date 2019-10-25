Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Earl Ramsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Earl Ramsey Obituary
Robert Earl Ramsey

Henderson - Robert Earl Ramsey, age 63, of Reed, KY, passed away at 7:25 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.

Robert enjoyed going to flea markets and hanging out in his garage (aka his "man cave"). He was an outdoorsman who liked to hunt and fish. Robert was a great cook and loved gathering family and friends to share a meal and spend time together.

Robert is survived by his wife of 12 years, Sherri Ramsey of Reed, KY; daughter Rachelle Latham and her husband Michael of Spottsville, KY; grandchildren: Emma Walker, Alyssa Vanover, Bryce Latham, and Cayden Latham; brother Ronnie Ramsey of Santa Clause, IN; sister Tina Marchand and her husband Mike of Tell City, IN; and best friends Bobby and Vickie Heriges of Corydon, KY.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now