Robert Earl Ramsey
Henderson - Robert Earl Ramsey, age 63, of Reed, KY, passed away at 7:25 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.
Robert enjoyed going to flea markets and hanging out in his garage (aka his "man cave"). He was an outdoorsman who liked to hunt and fish. Robert was a great cook and loved gathering family and friends to share a meal and spend time together.
Robert is survived by his wife of 12 years, Sherri Ramsey of Reed, KY; daughter Rachelle Latham and her husband Michael of Spottsville, KY; grandchildren: Emma Walker, Alyssa Vanover, Bryce Latham, and Cayden Latham; brother Ronnie Ramsey of Santa Clause, IN; sister Tina Marchand and her husband Mike of Tell City, IN; and best friends Bobby and Vickie Heriges of Corydon, KY.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019