Robert Freibrun
Henderson - Robert Freibrun, PhD was laid to rest in St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY before sundown on the day of his passing, June 3, 2020. He was born in New York City, New York to Samuel and Roy Freibrun. Robert was a scholarly man and a Doctor of Psychology. Robert is survived by his wife of 30 years Virginia "Jenny" Freibrun; step-daughter Jean; step-son Brian; step-grandsons: Joshua, Henry, and Hayden. Arrangements were entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.