Robert G. "Bobby" Kavanaugh
Henderson - Robert Gerald "Bobby" Kavanaugh, 69, of Henderson, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center.
He was born in Henderson on March 6, 1951 to Elden and Mary Virginia (Hughes) Kavanaugh.
He worked at Hercules Manufacturing as a truck driver. He loved his cars, fishing, tinkering in his garage, and being outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jennifer Kavanaugh; children, Michelle Bumpus, Gidget Sheets, Lindsay Laughary, Jenna Kavanaugh, and Tyler Kavanaugh, all of Henderson; sister, Gloria Kellough (Ronald) of Corydon; brothers, Darrell "Mouse" Kavanaugh (Robin) of Henderson, Mike Kavanaugh of Corydon, Daniel Kavanaugh of Corydon, and Tommy Kavanaugh of Michigan; 11 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be private at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Pastor Brett Eblen officiating.
Visitation will be 12-4 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amber Catlin, NP and the team at Methodist Infusion Center for their wonderful care and compassion.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com