1/1
Robert G. "Bobby" Kavanaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. "Bobby" Kavanaugh

Henderson - Robert Gerald "Bobby" Kavanaugh, 69, of Henderson, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center.

He was born in Henderson on March 6, 1951 to Elden and Mary Virginia (Hughes) Kavanaugh.

He worked at Hercules Manufacturing as a truck driver. He loved his cars, fishing, tinkering in his garage, and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jennifer Kavanaugh; children, Michelle Bumpus, Gidget Sheets, Lindsay Laughary, Jenna Kavanaugh, and Tyler Kavanaugh, all of Henderson; sister, Gloria Kellough (Ronald) of Corydon; brothers, Darrell "Mouse" Kavanaugh (Robin) of Henderson, Mike Kavanaugh of Corydon, Daniel Kavanaugh of Corydon, and Tommy Kavanaugh of Michigan; 11 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be private at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Pastor Brett Eblen officiating.

Visitation will be 12-4 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amber Catlin, NP and the team at Methodist Infusion Center for their wonderful care and compassion.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomblinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved