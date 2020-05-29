Robert Joe "Bobby" Heppler, 60, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.Bobby was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. He graduated from Vincennes University and became an aviation mechanic. He enjoyed reading, history of wars, boating on the Green River, and most importantly spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his father, Julian Bruce Heppler, who died April 7, 2014; and his grandparents, Robert and Minnie Simmons and Darah and Lafe Heppler.Survivors include his mother, Sandra Simmons Heppler of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Steven Glenn Heppler of Henderson, Kentucky; one niece, Shala Heppler of Owensboro, Kentucky; three aunts, Carole Heppler Mitchell, Donna Richardson, and Toni Windhaus, all of Henderson, Kentucky; his cousin, Dara Heppler James of Abingdon, Maryland; and many cousins.Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Mike Snyder will officiate. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens in Owensboro, Kentucky.Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.Contributions may be made to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church.Online condolences may be made at