Robert Lewis Johnson
Morganfield, KY
Robert Lewis Johnson, age 78 died Wed 2/13/19. Survivors: wife Margaret Dean Johnson; daughters Babette Johnson, Barbara Johnson, Cheyenne Frazier; sons Robert Johnson, Jr., Carl Patrick Johnson, Tony Johnson, Rodney Rose, Brandon Johnson, and Osa Tyehumba; sisters Dorothy Pollard, Anna Lane, Virginia Barnes, Martha Daniels, Linda Brown, Elizabeth Curry; brothers Clem Johnson, Jr & William Johnson. Funeral: 1 PM Wed 2/20/19 at Carr's Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation: 11 AM - 1 PM at the church in Morganfield.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 16, 2019
