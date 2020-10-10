1/1
Robert N. "Papaw" Abrams
Robert N. "Papaw" Abrams

Henderson - Robert N. "Papaw" Abrams, age 82, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Medical Center in Newburgh, IN.

In addition to his parents, James and Hattie Mae Abrams, Bob was preceded in death by sons, Johnny Ray Abrams and Tony Abrams, and half-brother, Jay O'Neal Abrams.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces and served as a Marine. He retired from the Sheet Metal Local Workers Union 20 of Evansville. He was a Kentucky Colonel. Bob was a faithful and active member at Zion Baptist Church where he served as a greeter. Bob loved hunting and fishing.

Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pearlee Abrams; daughters Brenda Womack (Edward Phillips) and Kathy Hill (Clarence); sons: Bruce Todd (Cindy), David Todd (Barbara Shiver), and Kenneth Todd (Lisa Wilson); brothers Gerald Abrams (Nola) and Lanny G. Abrams; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Bob's Life Celebration from 9:00 a.m. until service time Wednesday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverends Jeff Coursey and Tom Emmerson officiating . Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Zion Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
