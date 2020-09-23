Robert S. Frields
Henderson, Kentucky - Robert S. Frields, 77, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his home with his family at his side.
Bob was a 1961 graduate of Holy Name High School where he played varsity baseball and basketball. He was also a 1966 graduate of the University of Kentucky receiving a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a UK Alumni Association life member. Bob owned Henderson Insulation Company for 27 years and was a member of Local 37 Heat and Frost Insulators. He was a fearless boat racer having won many championship races in NOA and APBA and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Bob was a Boy Scout leader, den leader for Pack 50, and Committee Chairman for Troop 280. He was a lifetime member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and a charter member of Holy Name Men's Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Martha Frields.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Alice; two children, Elaine Thomas and her husband, Ken, of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, and Stephen "Matt" Frields of Henderson, Kentucky; four siblings, Jim Frields of Henderson, Kentucky, Tom Frields and his wife, Susan Lloyd Frields, of Arlington, Virginia, Valerie Watson and her husband, Richard, of Henderson, Kentucky, and Angie Frields and partner, Scott Reifsteck, of Evansville, Indiana; two grandchildren, Grant Thomas of Denver, Colorado, and Emma Thomas of Louisville, Kentucky; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Gary Clark will officiate. Private family burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.