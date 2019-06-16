|
Robert "Bobby" Schwartz
Henderson - Robert "Bobby" Schwartz, 61, of Henderson, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.
He was born in Henderson on Thursday, May 22, 1958 to late Joseph Arthur and Peggy (Watson) Schwartz. Bobby was a member of Abundant Life Assembly of God in Henderson and of the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn "Yogi" Schwartz.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Paula Jo Schwartz; daughter, Kristi Jo Williams of Henderson; son, Joey Schwartz of Henderson; sisters, Brenda Powell of Henderson, Katrina Tolley of Evansville and Donna Keller of Dixon; brother, William "Bill" Schwartz of Henderson; five grandchildren, Kenan Frasier, Toniann Schwartz, Maci Jo Williams, Kyler Schwartz and Abelene Martin, all of Henderson; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Abundant Life Assembly of God in Henderson with Rev. William "Bill" Schwartz officiating. Military rites will be conducted after the service by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
Published in The Gleaner on June 16, 2019