Robert V. Lambert
1949 - 2020
Robert V. Lambert

Robert V. Lambert lost his battle with cancer and passed away on June 4, 2020 at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife Diane, his daughter Tracey Warm and her husband Brad and his four grandchildren Lexi, Ryan, Ben and Sam. Bob's siblings include Fredric "Poncho", David (Marsha), John (Polly) and the late Jean Seiden (Michael). He is also survived by 8 nieces and nephews. Bob was born in Henderson, Kentucky to Robert and Norma Lambert. He graduated from Henderson County High School and the United States Military Academy at West Point. He proudly served 20 years as a helicopter pilot and military analyst which enabled him and his family to live all over the United States and Germany and travel extensively in Europe. He ended his career in Leavenworth, Kansas and moved to Mason, OH, fifteen years ago to be close to family. Bob enjoyed his time in Mason working with the local Kiwanis Club, reading, watching television, going to the movies and spending time with his family. LIMITED VISITATION will be June 10, 2020 from 10:30AM-11:30AM with a PRIVATE Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will also be a Celebration of Life memorial in Henderson, KY on September 12th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mason Kiwanis Club or Hospice of Cincinnati.




Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Mueller Funeral Home
JUN
10
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
June 5, 2020
We are deeply saddened to hear about Bob. As his neighbor for the past 14 years, he was always helpful and kept us in the loop. He was always looking out for us neighbors. We will keep him and the family in our thoughts and prayers.
Rob Nabb
Neighbor
