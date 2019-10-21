|
Robert Wayne Sigler
Henderson - Robert Wayne Sigler, 81, of Henderson, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburg Indiana.
Mr. Sigler was born in Crittenden County, KY on October 1, 1938 to the late Delmer Cleveland and Macie Lee (Hodges) Sigler.
He was a retired electrician for Whirpool Corporation after 42 years and a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Sigler was a church deacon and a Sunday school teacher, and he volunteered for Kentucky Disaster Relief. He enjoyed woodworking and photography.
Mr. Sigler was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia "Pat" Sigler; daughter, Lesha Lynn Molt (Dirk) of Henderson and son, Bruce Wayne Sigler (Merry Ann) of Henderson; sisters, Norma Sue Keeling (Jim) of East Peoria, IL and Glenda Kay Todd of Marion, KY and brother, Gerald Thomas Sigler (Willa) of Ledbetter, KY; grandchildren, Melissa Anne Venter of Pollock Pines, CA, Katelyn Moore (Jason) of Dixon, KY and Meagan Scott (Zack) of El Paso, TX; and great-grandson, Jason Blaine Moore.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Rev. Alan Chamness officiating.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 23 from 3-7 p.m. and on Thursday, October 24 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 24 at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Marion, KY with Bro. Carl Nelson officiating.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Ky Disaster Relief 13420 East Point Center Louisville Ky 40223.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019